Confirmed: Media Manipulation of Elections No Longer a Myth

Writing a book is hard work. The American War on Election Corruption, my book set to release next March, is coming along nicely. With no opportunity available to click and edit a typo or - even worse - a research error, being correct has never been more important. I am currently speed reading through Mollie Hemingway’s book, Rigged, to cross-reference a few points and make sure I’m not leaving anything structurally important out of my book. Mine is a much more personal read than Rigged is, but her subtitle stands out - How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.

Her fifth chapter is called “The Revenge of Fake News,” and it resonates with me because I’ve always believed the media’s drumbeat of misinformation is necessary to bolster compliance - like with the COVID-19 scam - and into elections, in which seeds were planted for the entire year that Joe Biden was winning in the polls by this much, and people are this mad, and even though the early votes are going to show Trump by a mile, it will be a “red mirage,” and you should believe the pro-Biden results when they come trickling in days later. Hemingway writes:

Not many days went by during the Trump administration without the major corporate media’s running information operations against the president.

It just so happens I’ve reached the portion of my draft in which I am entering the 2024 election and attempting to blend my research and findings with standard election analysis tools I’ve developed over the years. As the calendar turned to November…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight