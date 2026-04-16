Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

I was telling my wife how we played in the river our whole lives and half the countries shit flows down to us that’s why we ain’t human and never were sickly kinda kids, we would ride pass a couple pools on our way to where trains would go out in the river and we would see who would jump from the highest point till our boy broke a couple ribs hitting the water

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