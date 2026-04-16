What Have They Done To Our Food?

(Michael Snyder, Economic Collapse) - Most of the pre-packaged garbage that we are being sold in our local grocery stores is “Frankenstein food”, but even though this is widely known most of the general population just keeps gobbling it down anyway. This is something that I have been wanting to write about for quite some time. The major food companies fully understand that they are destroying our health, and they are going to keep on doing it because nobody is going to stop them. We are talking about a crime against humanity of epic proportions, and they are totally getting away with it. It isn’t just a coincidence that cancer, heart disease and diabetes are exploding in our society today. What we are eating is making us sick, and those responsible are raking in billions of dollars.

Today, most pre-packaged foods have a very long list of ingredients. Some of the ingredients are generally recognizable, but many of them are not. Most of us just assume that the major food companies wouldn’t put anything in there that would harm us, but the truth is that most pre-packaged foods are absolutely packed with…

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