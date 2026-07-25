Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
4h

The other concern is that cooking outdoors means the smell of food cooking and that means you better be watching your back for your less prepared neighbors.

Reply
Share
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

We got gens hooked up to the natural gas line and I think we got it it’s like converting oven to work on propane and I just got a new survival book for my boys to read

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture