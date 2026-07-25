THE POWER IS OUT FOR A MONTH - HOW ARE YOU GOING TO COOK?

(Anonymous Media Group) - Most of us are prepared for short term power loss, but what will you do when it’s much longer?

We are asking more of the power grid every year, and the load is not getting lighter. Data centers, Flock cameras, smart devices, charging systems, and the rest of the digital infrastructure all depend on steady electricity. Most households are more dependent on power than they realize, and we know the grid is in a precarious position.

If the power goes out, you need a plan. The first question is simple: how are you going to cook?

This is where a lot of preparedness plans I’ve seen stop short. People store food, which is smart, but food storage is only part of the job. If you have rice, beans, pasta, canned food, oats, or freeze-dried meals and no way to cook them, then you are only halfway ready. You need food, water, and heat. Without all three, you have a stockpile you can’t easily use.

The good news is that emergency cooking does not have to be expensive or complicated. A grill, a fire pit, cast iron, a Dutch oven, charcoal, propane, and wood can cover most situations. The issue is not whether the gear exists. The issue is whether you know how to use it and whether you have enough…

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