Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixiePalmetto Guard 386a 26 434 632 42 812 308 Z57 9406bMar 16, 202641SharePalmetto Guard 386a 26 434 632 42 812 308 Z57 9406bHelp Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie DrudgeDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight 41SharePreviousNext
The "Free Dixie" girl is so obviously racist...and I love her. She has that Sydney Sweeney vibe going on.