I’ve always heard that there’s no such thing as a stupid question, but this comes close. For the last hundred years, in spite of what you always saw about that ‘Brooklyn’ guy in the old war movies, the area know as the ‘Red States’ have pretty much BEEN the Amerikan military. So the answer is an emphatic, “YES!” - DD

Can American red states defend themselves after secession?

(Red-State Secession) - We estimate that the US red states after secession would have 51% of the US population, or 173 million. Add to that 6 million from Alberta & Saskatchewan. Of course the number would be much higher if the federal government causes a civil war, because the red states would take much more territory & population at the end of a war. Still, we shouldn’t take the whole US population – we’ve argued that governing the northeast US & eastern Canada is not worth the effort though, as we need a place to deport subversives to where they can find a livelihood.

That’s only of 2.2% of world population.

The economics of state power

Fortunately, the red states would have 11% of world GDP, more than any other country except the blue states or China. As the image at the head of this article shows, a red-state federation would have the GDP to punish any embargoes from the blue states.

The red-state strategic lawyer reserve is weak.

Much of blue-state GDP comes from finance, which uses both red-state & blue-state capital & corporations. Some of that would move to red-state finance centers in Miami & Dallas. Film-making is moving to red states such as Georgia. Information technology is moving to Austin, Miami, etc, along with the billionaires fleeing California taxes. Elon Musk’s companies or mostly in red states. Investors believe he has a good chance at growing the economy greatly in the long term, as robots build productive robots, adding to productivity. We’re not saying the blue state economy will collapse like North Korea’s, but we are saying that business-friendly economics has helped the financial well-being of countries like the US excel past Europe & Canada to a shocking degree on a per-capita basis. We wrote a whole essay with great links about why the red-state economy would thrive after secession.

Deterring the world & the blue states’ military

Having the 3rd-largest, or eventually 2nd-largest economy, will allow us to have perhaps the largest…

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