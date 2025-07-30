Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
Jul 30

Let them do it! They will need a passport to cross east!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture