And Just WHY Do We Allow Government Agents to Educate Our Children?

In the 1950s and 60s, the CIA initiated a covert psychological experiment known as MK-Ultra. Carried out under the justification of national security, this classified operation aimed to explore mind control through disturbing and unethical means. Unsuspecting American citizens were subjected to experiments involving psychedelic drugs like LSD, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and coercive psychotherapy. The goal was simple but sinister: rewire beliefs, manipulate behavior, and break the human will.

Fast forward to today, and a new form of mental conditioning is sweeping through America’s schools—not in secret, but openly, under the friendly banner of Social Emotional Learning (SEL). While it doesn’t include interrogation rooms or hallucinogens, SEL shares MK-Ultra’s core purpose: to reshape thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. This modern psychological programming operates through subtle, persistent interventions that bypass parental knowledge and consent, all under the guise of “compassionate education.”

What Is SEL?

At first glance, Social Emotional Learning sounds noble and even necessary. Proponents describe it as a way to help children develop self-awareness, manage emotions, and show empathy toward others. Who could argue with that? But behind the comforting language lies a powerful system of behavior modification, values reprogramming, and digital surveillance. SEL extends far beyond academics; it directly impacts the…

