Alton area island with 263 graves fuels fight over ‘Civil War’ name

(Alton, IL Penitentary was one of the most infamous unsanitary yankee prisons and like most yankee prison camps it had a death rate higher than Andersonville. As usual, they’re upset about a monument that points out THEIR yankee cruelty and war crimes and RESIDES ACROSS THE RIVER IN ANOTHER STATE . Barf alert. This leftist skewed article spews support for that tripe- DD)

(John Dunphy, The Telegraph) - Its official designation is the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area. I typically refer to it as Smallpox Island.

Located just across the bridge in West Alton, Missouri, it’s the site of an aborted 1842 duel between Abraham Lincoln and James Shields. Two decades later, 262 men and one woman died on this island while they were patients at an isolation hospital that had been established by Alton’s military prison. Inmates who contracted smallpox or other communicable diseases were banished to this island hospital. Those patients who died were buried on the island.

Actually, the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area isn’t Smallpox Island under a different name. It’s a memorial to the island, which was submerged beneath the Mississippi River back in the 1930s when the old Lock and Dam 26 raised the river’s water level.

But the 263 inmates who were interred on the island are not forgotten. A five-sided monument listing their names was installed on the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area in 2001. In addition to the inmates’ names, this monument’s inscription gives a brief overview of the circumstances that necessitated the island burials. It reads in part: “For 70 years following the War Between the States, the precise location of these soldiers’ graves was unknown.”

“War Between the States”?

Historians and historically literate laypersons refer to the devastating conflict that occurred within our national borders from 1861 to 1865 as the Civil War. The appellation War Between the States is preferred by Dixie proponents, who believe that…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight