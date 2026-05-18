Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Southern Vindicator
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It was not a "Civil War", nor was it a "War Between The States". It was a War of Northern Aggression. The aggressor (the North) illegally invaded the legally seceded states for the purpose of continuing the collection of excessive and unconstitutional tariffs. Had Lincoln not invaded, there would have been no war. A civil war is when two factions are fighting for control of the government. The Confederacy had set up its own government, had its own Constitution, and its own currency. It wanted only to be left alone. Of course, Yankees can't leave anyone alone. They know what is best and they will tell you how YOU should do things. This country was founded by seceding from Great Britain. Secession was right in 1776, it was right in 1861, and it is right today. Being forced to remain together with bloody bayonets is not freedom. It is tyranny.

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