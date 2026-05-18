Cry-Babies Want Monument to Dead Prisoners Gone Because It Uses Term 'War Between the States' (IL)
Alton area island with 263 graves fuels fight over 'Civil War' name
Alton area island with 263 graves fuels fight over ‘Civil War’ name
(Alton, IL Penitentary was one of the most infamous unsanitary yankee prisons and like most yankee prison camps it had a death rate higher than Andersonville. As usual, they’re upset about a monument that points out THEIR yankee cruelty and war crimes and RESIDES ACROSS THE RIVER IN ANOTHER STATE . Barf alert. This leftist skewed article spews support for that tripe- DD)
(John Dunphy, The Telegraph) - Its official designation is the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area. I typically refer to it as Smallpox Island.
Located just across the bridge in West Alton, Missouri, it’s the site of an aborted 1842 duel between Abraham Lincoln and James Shields. Two decades later, 262 men and one woman died on this island while they were patients at an isolation hospital that had been established by Alton’s military prison. Inmates who contracted smallpox or other communicable diseases were banished to this island hospital. Those patients who died were buried on the island.
Actually, the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area isn’t Smallpox Island under a different name. It’s a memorial to the island, which was submerged beneath the Mississippi River back in the 1930s when the old Lock and Dam 26 raised the river’s water level.
But the 263 inmates who were interred on the island are not forgotten. A five-sided monument listing their names was installed on the Lincoln-Shields Recreation Area in 2001. In addition to the inmates’ names, this monument’s inscription gives a brief overview of the circumstances that necessitated the island burials. It reads in part: “For 70 years following the War Between the States, the precise location of these soldiers’ graves was unknown.”
“War Between the States”?
Historians and historically literate laypersons refer to the devastating conflict that occurred within our national borders from 1861 to 1865 as the Civil War. The appellation War Between the States is preferred by Dixie proponents, who believe that…
It was not a "Civil War", nor was it a "War Between The States". It was a War of Northern Aggression. The aggressor (the North) illegally invaded the legally seceded states for the purpose of continuing the collection of excessive and unconstitutional tariffs. Had Lincoln not invaded, there would have been no war. A civil war is when two factions are fighting for control of the government. The Confederacy had set up its own government, had its own Constitution, and its own currency. It wanted only to be left alone. Of course, Yankees can't leave anyone alone. They know what is best and they will tell you how YOU should do things. This country was founded by seceding from Great Britain. Secession was right in 1776, it was right in 1861, and it is right today. Being forced to remain together with bloody bayonets is not freedom. It is tyranny.