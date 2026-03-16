Pelham councilman issues apology after using derogatory language criticizing Confederate ceremony

(WALB) - A Pelham city council member is apologizing after a viral social media video criticizing a Confederate-related ceremony sparked controversy in the community.

Councilman Fredrick Davis posted a live video reacting to a ceremony held Feb. 28 at a cemetery on Cemetery Road. During the livestream, Davis criticized members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy after Confederate flags were placed at gravesites.

However, the video quickly spread online after Davis used a derogatory term while referring to members of the group.

In an interview with WALB, Davis acknowledged what he said and apologized for the language he used.

“I shouldn’t have used the term,” Davis said, adding that while he stands by his concerns about the event, the wording he chose was wrong.

Davis said his frustration stemmed from the location of the ceremony and the historical meaning Confederate symbols carry for many Black residents. He said he believes it was inappropriate for the ceremony and Confederate flags to be placed in what he described as a…

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