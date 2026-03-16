Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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TJ's avatar
TJ
7h

He sounds like a “cracker” kind of pastor.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
7h

What can a black say that is verboten?

Didn't know us whiteys were offended by names

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