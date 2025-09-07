The Left Doesn't Care About Gun Violence -- Only Exploiting It

On Wednesday, two young children were murdered and more than a dozen others injured when a mentally ill man cosplaying as a woman opened fire during morning Mass at a Catholic elementary school. The tragedy has sparked national conversation — but really, two different conversations.

On the right, the focus is on why the shooter committed such a heinous act. The shooter, Robert Westman (later legally known as Robin) was deeply disturbed, believed he was a female, and had those delusions affirmed by those closest to him. Notably, his mother signed off on his legal name change in 2020 because he was still a minor, as reported by the New York Post. A manifesto purportedly from Westman reveals anti-Trump and anti-Catholic animus, intertwined with other extremist ideologies.

The right recognizes the true root cause of this tragedy. This wasn’t about “gun violence.” It was about a mentally ill leftist, propped up by an ideology that tells men they can become women, acting out his hatred toward Trump and Christians.

The left, predictably, has taken the opposite approach. For them, it doesn’t matter that the shooter was delusional about his gender, or that his anti-Catholic and anti-Trump bigotry were central to his motive. None of the why matters — only that a gun was involved. And because a gun was involved, they insist, the gun must be the problem. This reflexive blame-shifting reveals the left’s true motive in covering the…

