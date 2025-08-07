The only picture splc ever wants you to see regarding Southern Heritage

A Friendly Reminder from Save Southern Heritage - Florida of the LIES We Face every Day from anti-Southern Bigots

THEY SAY:

“The flag we now call the Confederate battle flag was one of many battle flags used by the Confederate forces during the Civil War. It largely disappeared after the war and was not commonly seen again until the 1950s, when white supremacists resurrected it as a clear symbol of their opposition to integration and the Civil Rights Movement. Since then, hate groups have continued to use this flag as a symbol of white supremacy, hatred and violence. A white supremacist proudly posed with it before murdering nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, and some insurrectionists carried the flag into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.” ~ www.splc.org

THE TRUTH

This is another example of lies and half-truths that have made the SPLC famous and resulted in Dr. James Dobson’s petition to terminate their relationship with the United States Government. [i]

First and foremost, the origin of the flag was a symbol of protection. Rejected as a national flag design by the Provisional Confederate Congress’ Committee on the Flag and Seal, because it looked like ‘suspenders’, it was adopted by battlefield generals to differentiate the similar designs of the Stars and Bars and the Stars and Stripes, which resulted in friendly fire incidents on early fields of battle.

The flag was in the minds of Americans over the years, as Confederate Memorial Day services and veterans day parades, where the old veterans were honored. Over the years, the ranks thinned but American pride in the symbol was buoyed when headlines announced “Death Leaves Only Four Living Civil War Veterans” when Confederate Veteran Timothy Evans Riddle died in Texas in 1943 at age 108.

The resurgence of the use of the Battle flag was ignited by another war involving the spilling American blood, the Korean Conflict. The US Military operated under the command of the United Nations Command beginning in 1951 and concluding in 1953, which authorized the use of the UN flag. The substitute for Americans...the Confederate Battle Flag. Those who knew knew. One newspaper in 1951 proclaimed that “Rebel Flags are Everywhere” in Korea[ii]. It was code for “American.” Soldiers would write home asking for…

