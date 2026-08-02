Western Decline and the Islamic Influx

(Constantin von Hoffmeister, EuroSiberia) - The accelerating demographic contraction of Western populations, the systematic self-contempt cultivated by their political and cultural elites, the aggressive liberal policies that dismantle inherited social structures, and the calculated reception of Islamic diasporas deliberately severed from the disciplined traditions of their original societies together constitute a coherent historical movement that transfers civilizational energy, ambition, and numerical predominance to the vigorous majorities of the Global Majority.

The West today consists of an aging population whose numbers steadily diminish relative to the growing multitudes beyond its borders. This society follows a trajectory that leads towards its own disappearance as a distinct civilizational force. Self-hatred permeates its cultural institutions and public discourse, while a particular form of liberal energy propels policies that accelerate the process. The elites who direct its affairs display a combination of moral inversion, emotional detachment from ordinary human concerns, and systematic corruption that places private interest above any shared civic purpose.

In sharp contrast, the societies of the Global Majority display vitality in every measurable domain of human activity. Birth rates remain high, cities expand with purposeful construction, and young populations pursue…

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