I’ve had way to many friends, from mostly Southern states, get deployed for Gulf War I and the GWOT. They made it home thinking they had survived, only to find out that was temporary. What for? To take Afghanistan away from the Taliban only to return it 20 years later? To convert Iraq from a Bath cesspool to a even more chaotic cesspool? - DD

The Defend the Guard movement is growing and has received national-level coverage, so a few weeks ago Amy LePore sat down with Bring Our Troops Home Chairman Dan McKnight to find out why. With the examples of violence in Los Angeles and devastating flooding in Kerr County, Texas, it has never been more important to ensure that our National Guard units are in the US to respond to unrest and disasters. An ill-founded foreign policy has all too often found them abroad the past few decades. Those of us who are pro-peace know that DTG is the most promising opportunity out there to strike a blow at the warfare state, while better preparing for disasters here at home.

Veterans and other supporters are active in over 30 states to pass legislation that will authorize the governor to tell the federal government NO, when asked to deploy their National Guard units to unconstitutional and undeclared war…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight