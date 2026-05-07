(Why are we the only group on the planet that feels obligated to finance our own destruction? It is insane. - DD)

Rep. Chip Roy Demands RFK Jr. Immediately Debar the Hamas-Linked Terror Front from ALL Federal Programs

(RAIR Foundation) - Reach out immediately to your elected officials and insist they publicly support suspending and debarring CAIR from all federal funding. Chip Roy has drawn the line. Now it is time for every patriot to stand with him and force real accountability.

In a powerful letter sent directly to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Texas Congressman Chip Roy has taken decisive action to safeguard national security and American taxpayers. Roy is urging immediate suspension and proposed debarment of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and all its affiliates – including CAIR-California – from every U.S. federal government non-procurement program under 2 C.F.R. Part 180.

Chip Roy’s letter lays out the facts with zero ambiguity: CAIR’s longstanding ties to terrorist organizations, including the U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization Hamas, combined with documented financial mismanagement and misuse of federal grant funds administered by HHS, make CAIR unfit to receive a single penny of…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight