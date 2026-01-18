Congress Wants To Keep Agency Despised By Gun Lovers Flush With Cash

(YourNews.Com) - Congress is set to keep funding the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at levels similar to those the agency received during the Biden administration, according to the text of a government funding bill it is considering.

The ATF, a federal agency long criticized by pro-Second Amendment groups, is expected to receive just under $1.6 billion in the bill — roughly similar to the amount the agency received in Fiscal Year 2023, during former President Joe Biden’s administration. Prominent pro-gun control Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen also touted that Trump’s proposal to cut ATF’s budget and merge it with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) had not made it into the House GOP leadership-backed legislation in a Monday press release.

“The bill rejects President Trump’s proposal to merge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) into the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and to substantially reduce resources for both, gutting the main federal law enforcement agencies charged with enforcing our nation’s gun and drug laws and keeping people safe,” Van Hollen claimed.

The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) has criticized the version of the legislation moving through Congress, taking aim primarily at Republicans, who hold majorities in the House and Senate. Pro-Second Amendment organizations and gun owners have long sought drastic reforms and cuts to ATF over regulations and allegations of past abuses and…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight