On this date in 1972…
The movie Deliverance, based on James Dickey’s best-selling novel filmed on the Chattooga River in Georgia and starring Burt Reynolds, John Voight, and of course, Ned Beatty, reached theaters.
Other Years:
1619 – The Virginia House of Burgesses formed as the first elected American governing body in Jamestown.
1729 – The city of Baltimore was founded in Maryland.
1864 – Confederate troops repulsed the assault of Grant’s federal troops after they exploded a mine under Southern fortifications in the Battle of the Crater at Petersburg, Virginia.
1864 – Federal cavalry occupied Macon, Georgia.
1970 – Hurricane Celia made its first landfall and killed 31 people in Cuba, Florida, and Texas.
1990 – The first Saturn automobile rolled off the assembly line in Spring Hill, Tennessee.