On this date in 1972…

The movie Deliverance, based on James Dickey’s best-selling novel filmed on the Chattooga River in Georgia and starring Burt Reynolds, John Voight, and of course, Ned Beatty, reached theaters.

Other Years:

1619 – The Virginia House of Burgesses formed as the first elected American governing body in Jamestown.

1729 – The city of Baltimore was founded in Maryland.

1864 – Confederate troops repulsed the assault of Grant’s federal troops after they exploded a mine under Southern fortifications in the Battle of the Crater at Petersburg, Virginia.

1864 – Federal cavalry occupied Macon, Georgia.

1970 – Hurricane Celia made its first landfall and killed 31 people in Cuba, Florida, and Texas.

1990 – The first Saturn automobile rolled off the assembly line in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight