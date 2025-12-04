Texas Size Doesn’t Block Independent Republic Success

Buddy asks a question many Texans consider: “Is Texas too large to be a functional independent republic, and how does population and infrastructure scale impact that?” The short answer from Texas Nationalist Movement President Daniel Miller is clear: “I don’t think so. I don’t think it is.”

This isn’t wishful thinking. Miller draws on conversations with experts in decentralization and political scale, including academic work on the politics of scale. The reality is that Texas already functions as a nation in everything but name.

Texas Already Operates at National Scale

Consider the facts. Texas has a population exceeding 30 million people, ranking it among the world’s most populous nations. For perspective, that’s larger than Australia, Malaysia, or Venezuela. As Miller notes, you can “pull out a globe, spin that joker around and put your finger on a piece of land” and find nations far smaller than Texas successfully governing themselves.

The state’s economy ranks as the world’s 8th or 9th largest with a GDP exceeding $2 trillion. This positions Texas ahead of most existing nations globally. With standard NATO defense spending levels of 2-4% of GDP, Texas would have…

