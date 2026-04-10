Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
5h

Democracy is evil. It is rule of the mob. Fifty percent plus one can vote to exterminate the rest.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Roger that’s why it’s not in The Bill of Rights the Constitution cuz it’s an evil system demoncrat

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