Democracy Makes You a Victim of the ‘Average’

(Christopher Cook, The Freedom Scale)

Newsflash: Democracy is not a good system.

I have already made that case quite thoroughly (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and elsewhere). And yes, the case applies equally to constitutional republics.

While arguably necessary as a transitional move away from the divine right of kings, systems that use voting are not only fundamentally flawed—they are fundamentally bad, both morally and practically.

And yet, like poor Sisyphus, we keep pushing that rock up the hill, year after year, decade after decade.

After all the arguments I have made, you’d think I would have drained the well dry. But yesterday, while going through some old notes, one more occurred to me. Though it is not really my argument so much as H.L. Mencken’s…

Mencken’s ‘Inferior Man’

In his famous Notes on Democracy, Mencken savages a system that many deem to be the pinnacle of human social organization. Among his many arguments is one that…

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