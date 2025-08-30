Hypocrisy is Never Pretty

The hypocrisy from the left continues, especially when it comes to states and the 'separation of powers'. It's 'selective outrage', and it's the latest attempt to try and thwart the Trump administration.

"They were never outraged by anything Biden or Obama did, but they're outraged every day about anything Trump does" said Jack Hellner, political writer for American Thinker.

It's what the Dems do, and they only seem to have a problem when there's a Republican in the White House.

"I just find it all hypocritical, and I find that most of the media just goes along, and gladly calls Trump a dictator" Hellner told KTRH. He points out all of the attacks against Republicans during the Biden-Harris administration, and how they had no problem at all taking power away from states like Texas.

But at the end of the day, this is just about getting…

