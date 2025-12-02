Free Staters are good neighbors… and statists hate that!

Granite Staters know that and welcome Free Staters into their communities — and NH statist activists hate it! …

Last week, I told you all about the love letter written about the Free State Project by NH Democrat Representative Anita Burroughs.

This week, it seems the statist love keeps flowing.

In a recently obtained video of a county-level NH Democrat messaging conference, a local activist has a lot to say about Free Staters.

Apparently, she was frustrated that families in our community are not the anti-social boogeymen they’d like us to be.

She complains that Free Staters have the audacity to be productive citizens who get jobs and volunteer in their communities!

Even worse, people in those communities actually think Free Staters are “nice families” and “good neighbors” without even first interrogating them about their pro-liberty politics.

As one commenter put it, “I bet their kids are polite too!”

On Wednesday, we shared this short 40-second clip on our social media platforms and it went viral with mockery across all corners of…

