NSSF-Adjusted NICS Data Reveals 1.19 Million Firearms Sales in April 2026, Up 1.6% Year-Over-Year with Massive NFA Surge

(GunStuff TV) - America’s gun owners are firing on all cylinders, with April 2026 delivering another strong month for Second Amendment exercise. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has crunched the numbers from FBI NICS background checks, revealing an estimated 1.19 million firearms sales—a solid 1.6% increase from April 2025. But the real story? A jaw-dropping surge in NFA item checks, up a whopping 130.3% to 190,086. Suppressors, short-barreled rifles, and other regulated goodies are flying off the shelves faster than ever.

Understanding the NSSF-Adjusted NICS Magic

Not all NICS checks equal gun sales—FBI data includes permit renewals, concealed carry apps, and more. That’s where NSSF’s proprietary adjustments shine, stripping out the noise to give us a clear picture of actual retail firearms transfers. For April 2026…

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