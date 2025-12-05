RaceTrac withdraws its bid, at least for now, to build a 24/7 gas station at an Atlanta-area site where a Civil War house stood, cavalry clashed

There’s no shortage of gas stations around Atlanta, built without destroying historical sites. This one won’t be missed. Have I ever mentioned how much I despise ‘developers?’ - DD

RaceTrac on Tuesday withdrew its controversial bid to build a gas station and convenience store on a Civil War site near Atlanta, but the move doesn’t mean the company cannot bring the matter up again.

About 25 opponents of the rezoning in a busy Cobb County neighborhood attended the Board of Commissioners hearing. Without comment on the merits of the case, the board approved 5-0 a motion to allow the matter to be withdrawn without prejudice, which means the company could reapply at a later time.

The move appears to be another setback for RaceTrac, given the Cobb County Planning Commission voted last month to recommend rezoning the former Robert and Eliza McAfee property but added conditions that would not allow gasoline sales.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has the final say. Should RaceTrac regroup and decide to pursue the rezoning, the earliest the board could hear the matter is February 2026.

The Civil War Picket reached out to an attorney for RaceTrac and the property owner for comment on Tuesday’s action but…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight