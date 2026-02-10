ATF Registers a Potato as a Suppressor???

(AmmoLand) - National Association for Gun Rights staff member Zackary Clark successfully registered a potato with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives during 2026 under the new rules, as a silencer. The new rules, starting on January 1, do not require the payment of a tax to make and register a silencer. Silencers are classified as “firearms” in the National Firearms Act (NFA). The video recorded by Zackary shows what happened to the potato when it was used as a silencer. A fair amount of energy goes into blowing a potato into small pieces. Almost certainly, the noise from the shot, fired through the potato, was reduced by some amount. This makes the potato a silencer under the law’s definition. Zackary Clark has the receipts. From gunrights.org:

National Association for Gun Rights’ own Digital Content Creator, Zackary Clark, became the first person to legally register a potato as a firearm suppressor with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The ATF Form 1, shown below in part, clearly identifies the potato as the registered silencer. Silencer designs are not required to be effective. A one-shot silencer is not unreasonable when there is…

