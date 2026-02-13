Minnesotans Seek to Join Canada Amid Tensions with Trump Administration (Maybe They’ll Take the Somolians, Too)

(El-Balad) - As tensions rise in Minnesota regarding federal immigration enforcement, some residents are proposing an unconventional solution: joining Canada. This idea gained traction after incidents involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, which stirred significant public outrage.

Growing Discontent Over ICE Presence

The anger erupted following two fatal shootings involving ICE agents in Minneapolis. Protests against these actions have intensified, with demonstrators calling for the agents to withdraw from the state. The federal government’s controversial immigration policies have turned Minneapolis into a focal point for nationwide debates on immigration enforcement.

Notable Voices Support the Proposal

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, known for his unconventional views, advocated for this proposal on a recent podcast. Ventura suggested that instead of Canada becoming part of the United States, it might be time for Minnesota to become Canada’s 11th province. He highlighted the similarities between the two regions, expressing confidence that Canadians would happily welcome Minnesotans…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight