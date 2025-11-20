Are You Prepared for Life Under Digital ID?

It always starts as VOLUTARY. Just like those vaccines were, remember? - DD

Digital identity systems are rapidly becoming the de facto gateway to citizenship, commerce, and even movement—all working together to create a single point of control that can be used to digitally erase or marginalize anyone who opposes it and to punish rulebreakers.

In taking a look at digital ID pilot programs around the world, we see that most countries have a digital ID program in development or available to the public. We expect national ID apps (either provided by the government or through big tech apps) to be available in the next two years. After this, the push for adoption will be made over the next five years towards 2030. Within a decade, legacy means of identification will be made largely obsolete, forcing reliance on regional and controllable digital credentials for everything from travel to trade.

Interestingly, lawmakers in the EU and Australia have written into law that their digital ID will always be voluntary.

Section 57 of the EU Regulation establishing the European Identity Digital Framework clearly states, “Users should be under no obligation to use a European Digital Identity Wallet to access private services and should not be restricted or hindered in their access to services on the grounds that they do not use a European Digital Identity Wallet.”

But can we trust them?

India’s Digital ID system, Aadhar, started off with the goal of being “voluntary.” The Supreme Court ruled that people could not be discriminated against for lack of a digital ID.

However, Aadhar has…

