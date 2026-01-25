Pastors Demand Arrests After BLM Mob, Don Lemon Storms Southern Baptist Church

(Todd Starnes) - A raging mob stormed into Southern Baptist Church in St. Paul, Minnesota Sunday and shut down the worship service. Watch video below and click here to get my breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox.

The mob was organized by Black Lives Matter of Minnesota and Black Lives Matter Twin Cities along with the Racial Justice Network. In other words, a mostly-black mob stormed a mostly-white church and terrorized worshippers.

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon was a part of the mob and filmed the entire attack inside the sanctuary at Cities Church. Protesters were under the assumption that someone either on staff or a member of the church worked for Immigration Customs Enforcement. Lemon was seen shoving a microphone in the faces of terrified worshippers.

“This is unacceptable. It’s shameful. It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship,” Lead Pastor Jonathan Parnell said.

Lemon lectured the pastor and said the mob had a constitutional right to shut down the worship service.

“This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest,” Lemon said. “I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

So, why aren’t the mobs storming mosques?

Clint Pressley, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, strongly condemned the church attack.

“Disrupting a church’s worship service to…

