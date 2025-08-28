Defending Savagery in the Name of Multiculturalism

What’s not to like about multiculturalism? After all, isn’t diversity our strength? Don’t cultural influences from around the world add spice and flavor to the bland, Eurocentric West, which some people even say has no culture of its own? Take food, for example; as everyone always points out when this topic comes up, different cultures bring a smorgasbord of vibrant cuisines to the West! Also rape gangs, no-go zones, and machete attacks, but that’s a small price to pay for a corner kebab stand.

Many years ago, when I was a musician paying no attention to politics, nothing excited and inspired me more than the mix of multicultural influences that rockers like Sting, Peter Gabriel, and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne incorporated into pop music. My favorite section in record stores was labeled simply “world music,” where I immersed myself in exotic artists like South Africa’s Johnny Clegg and Savuka, Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour, avant-garde Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, and the drummers of Brazil’s Olodum, all of whom found crossover success in America and Europe. That’s all the word “multiculturalism” meant to me.

I didn’t learn until many years later that multiculturalism also referred to a subversive movement, born of political correctness, that swept through academia, where so many stupid and destructive ideas are born and nurtured, and from there out into the culture at large. Multiculturalism takes the relativistic position that all cultural expressions are equally valid, that all cultures should be equally celebrated rather than judged – except for Western civilization, which is viewed as the fount of all oppression, exploitation, and genocidal violence in world history. In fact, as Keith Windschuttle wrote in The New Criterion, multiculturalism is “entirely a negation of Western culture and values.” Its raison d’etre is not to promote tolerance and diversity but to undermine the…

