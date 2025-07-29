Dollar-Tree Obama Demotes Himself to Thrift Store Biden
'Who Will Pick Our Cotton?': Cory Booker Slammed for Video Promising to Protect Illegal Aliens
The left cannot stop admitting that they only want illegal aliens for cheap slave labor.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) posted on X:
The hands that feed us.
We see you.
We will fight to protect you.
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 21, 2025
I have no words. My jaw dropped when I saw the post. I know people like Booker lack self-awareness, but still. A black man promoting cheap labor in the fields.
Does anyone around him ever tell him, “This is not a good idea.”
Also, um, America has a visa program that allows people to enter this country for agricultural work: H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers.
Everyone had the same basic response: “Thanks for admitting you support slave labor.”
Others pointed out the illegal aliens who have murdered Americans, trafficked other illegal aliens, and brought drugs into the country.
Someone said the quote Booker used came from a Confederate general, but I cannot find any information on…
“Dollar Tree Obama” got an audible laugh out of me.
Also look back a few years to that one Democrat primary before Biden and Trump faced off. Booker looked like he was on crack with those crazy eyes.