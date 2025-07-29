The left cannot stop admitting that they only want illegal aliens for cheap slave labor.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) posted on X:

The hands that feed us.

We see you.

We will fight to protect you.

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 21, 2025

I have no words. My jaw dropped when I saw the post. I know people like Booker lack self-awareness, but still. A black man promoting cheap labor in the fields.

Does anyone around him ever tell him, “This is not a good idea.”

Also, um, America has a visa program that allows people to enter this country for agricultural work: H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers.

Everyone had the same basic response: “Thanks for admitting you support slave labor.”

Others pointed out the illegal aliens who have murdered Americans, trafficked other illegal aliens, and brought drugs into the country.

Someone said the quote Booker used came from a Confederate general, but I cannot find any information on…

