A good piece by Dan Eriksson at Beyond Collapse. Well worth the full read. - DD

Separation is moral, natural, and necessary. Learn the steps to practice it without asking permission.

Every group is allowed to set boundaries, except ours.

Muslims demand halal schools. LGBT activists demand safe spaces. Immigrant groups demand cultural rights. And they get them. But when Europeans say: we want to live among our own, the word “hate” gets thrown at us.

It’s not hate. It’s survival. It’s loyalty. It’s the most natural thing in the world.

The truth is simple: separation is a moral right. It’s the foundation of every family, every tribe, every civilization that ever lasted. And if we want our people to endure, we must reclaim that right—not only in theory, but in practice.

Separation Is Natural

Think of your own life.

You separate every day. You don’t invite strangers into your home. You don’t share your deepest trust with people you don’t know. You don’t let your children roam into random houses. You create boundaries, because boundaries are what make safety, trust, and love possible.

The same rule applies to larger groups. Families, tribes, nations—they all survive by drawing lines. By knowing who is inside, and who is outside.

For centuries, Europeans did this instinctively. Villages were not “diverse,” they were coherent. People shared a tongue, a faith, a heritage. That wasn’t exclusion, it was order. And order is what made beauty, trust, and greatness possible.

Today, that instinct has been labeled “hate.” But only for us. Every other group practices it openly, without shame…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight