Planting The Flag Is How We Win

(A very good article from across the pond. - DD)

(Steve Laws) - For years I’ve watched good patriots waste their lives trying to be “reasonable”. I’ve watched patriots beg for crumbs from the table while the establishment laughed in their faces. I’ve watched various organisations spend millions on polished suits and focus groups just to end up apologising for wanting their own country back.

I’m done watching. This is why I’ve become so vocal over the last few years.

There is only one strategy that has ever worked in politics, and it is the only one that will save Britain now; plant the flag on total remigration and refuse to move.

Not “tougher border controls,” not “stop the boats,” not “deport foreign criminals” - although we’ll take that as a warm-up act. No. We demand total remigration. Every single one. From Windrush to the dinghy invaders and everyone in between. England belongs to the English.We want them gone. All of them. No exceptions. No apologies.

This is the flag. This is the hill. This is where we’re standing our ground. We’ll die on this hill if necessary.

And you know the most beautiful part? We don’t have to die on this hill because this strategy is undefeated. Regardless of ideology or focus, the strategy of planting the flag has always worked.

Just four years ago you couldn’t say “deport” without being…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight