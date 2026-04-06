Texas Debt Myths Crumble Under International Law

(Texian Partisan) - The conditioning runs deep. When Texans discuss independence, critics immediately deploy their favorite fear tactic: “But what about Texas’s share of the national debt?” This myth has been weaponized to make Texans feel trapped, helpless, and dependent on an abusive federal system. Time to destroy this illusion with facts.

The Myth

This objection assumes Texas would automatically inherit some portion of the $33+ trillion federal debt upon independence. Critics paint visions of financial collapse, suggesting Texas would be crushed by inherited obligations from decades of federal spending. They want you to believe debt responsibility is “disputed” – implying uncertainty and danger.

This is psychological warfare designed to keep Texans in line.

The Reality

Under established international law, newly independent states have no automatic obligation to assume predecessor state debt. This principle has been tested repeatedly across two centuries of independence movements, and the precedent is crystal clear.

The Vienna Convention on Succession of States in Respect of State Property, Archives and Debts explicitly protects newly independent states from…

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