Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

After watching trump and him just giving up secrets and we need a divorce so we can keep our country and the libtards can live in hellscape, grab the constitution and haul ass South and we start over like it says when both sides are the same evil thing, I voted for him three times and he has become a traitor to the constitution and a war criminal for a pos jew who has to stay at war cuz he’s facing war crimes and crimes against humanity and trumps pushing his limits on going to war without any congressional approval, he was the only one dumb enough to fall for this

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