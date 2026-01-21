Uncomfortable Truths for “Righteous Cause Myth”

(Brion McClanahan, Abbeville Institute) - The following are uncomfortable truths for “Righteous Cause Mythologists:”

Africans created, organized, and supplied the international slave trade without any European involvement or direction, and Northers profited heavily from the institution. Southerners established most of the early abolition societies in the United States. “Jim Crow” segregation developed in Connecticut and was pervasive in New England in the 1830s. Northern commitment to “anti-slavery” was mostly political and not principled. The Confederate war effort would have been impossible without “Black Confederate” support. Northerners espoused “white-supremacist” and “racist” attitudes more frequently and fervently than antebellum Southerners, and most Southerners rejected anthropological racism as being anti-Biblical. The “Underground Railroad” was a myth created by self-righteous Northerners.

Critics might charge me with engaging in “whataboutism.” But that misses the point.

If all of the above are true, and they are, then the consistent attacks on the Southern tradition are based on a false dichotomy of American history, the “righteous” and “democratic” North upholding the “idea” of America against an “evil” and “oligarchic” South that distorted the founding tradition.

Americans on supposedly both ends of the political spectrum need this to be true, or at least want this to be true. It allows them to feel…

See More…

