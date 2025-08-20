A great read from Wanjiru Njoya of the Mises Institute. Well worth following through for the full article. - DD

In Defense of Confederate Monuments

Confederate monuments are not “racist”. Those who call them “racist” believe in critical race theory (CRT) notions of “white supremacy” under which any art that showcases white people is “racist” and any art that depicts black people standing united with white people is dismissed as “the black face of white supremacy.”

CRT is an evil set of Neo-Marxist theories. Its adherents apply CRT to everything, their goal being to erase history to make way for their communist revolution. The CRT ideologues even say that the women of the Confederacy who lost their fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons, in the war, were only grieving the loss of their loved ones because they’re “racist,” and thus they could only have been weeping for their lost “white supremacy.” These are the evil lies peddled by the New Communists. The New Communists are essentially anti-human, and therefore they dismiss human emotions such as love, loyalty, honor, and devotion. They deny even the most basic of sentiments: grief over loss of a loved one. They believe all expressions of good will and common humanity are nothing but a mask for racism. Like the notorious Witchfinder General who saw witches everywhere he looked…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight