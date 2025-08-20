Don't Believe the Media Lies About Our Confederate Memorials
In Defense of Confederate Monuments
A great read from Wanjiru Njoya of the Mises Institute. Well worth following through for the full article. - DD
Confederate monuments are not “racist”. Those who call them “racist” believe in critical race theory (CRT) notions of “white supremacy” under which any art that showcases white people is “racist” and any art that depicts black people standing united with white people is dismissed as “the black face of white supremacy.”
CRT is an evil set of Neo-Marxist theories. Its adherents apply CRT to everything, their goal being to erase history to make way for their communist revolution. The CRT ideologues even say that the women of the Confederacy who lost their fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons, in the war, were only grieving the loss of their loved ones because they’re “racist,” and thus they could only have been weeping for their lost “white supremacy.” These are the evil lies peddled by the New Communists. The New Communists are essentially anti-human, and therefore they dismiss human emotions such as love, loyalty, honor, and devotion. They deny even the most basic of sentiments: grief over loss of a loved one. They believe all expressions of good will and common humanity are nothing but a mask for racism. Like the notorious Witchfinder General who saw witches everywhere he looked…
These scumbags are the communists wanting to destroy the whole USA. You always start with those who are the strongest that you fear the most, and they fear the Southern Spirit. If it comes to a shooting war, these flaks will last almost as long as a snowball in hell. Imagine people so fearless that they attack statues that can't fight back. I would bet that after a hard day destroying statues, they go back to their mother's house to see if mommy made their bed.
I subscribed to that author. Thanks