Nikki Haley, Republican Governor of South Carolina, signed a bill to remove the Confederate Flag from the state capitol on July 9, 2015.

It’s Who’ve Republicans Have Consistently Sold Out Southerners Where Dems Have Feared to Tread

(CSA Appreciator, Reckonin’) - Which side of the political spectrum is more responsible for the modern destruction of Confederate symbolism? For most people, their obvious go-to answer to this question would be the Left. After all, if it was up to the Left, every Confederate statue and flag would be taken down and destroyed. And of this much, there is no doubt.

But the Left has been hostile to the South for as long as the two have existed together — indeed, the War of Northern Aggression could just as well be called the War of Leftist Aggression, for that’s precisely what it was. And before that, you had, among other things, the Nullification Crisis of 1832, the mockeries of the South from Charles Sumner, and the massacres by John Brown. And after the War, you had Reconstruction, which continues to this day.

Yet, Confederate symbolism has really only come under attack in the past 15 years or so. So I would argue that clearly, the Left is NOT responsible for this recent anti-Confederate onslaught.

By the process of elimination, that would leave only one culprit: the Right.

To be clear. The Left HAS been the one to actually carry out this…

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Likewise bush-league RINO Asa Hutchinson Swept away Robert E. Lee’s Birthday and refused to perpetuate Confederate Flag (Memorial) Day or Confederate History Month in Arkansas like Democrats have always done.

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