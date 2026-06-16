Armed Citizen Drops Machete Maniac at Georgia Soul Food Joint — Second Amendment Sends Its Regards

(Patrick Dennis, American Liberty Report) - A machete-wielding lunatic terrorized a soul food restaurant in DeKalb County, Georgia on Monday evening, chasing people through the dining room with a blade — until an armed citizen reminded him that this is still America, and we shoot back. The attacker is now in the hospital. The good guy with a gun walked away. Somewhere, a CNN producer just quietly closed a browser tab.

But sure, tell us again how nobody needs a firearm for self-defense. We’ll wait.

Here’s what happened. On June 8, 2026, at the Chevron gas station plaza at 2038 South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, a man armed with a machete charged at another man near the intersection of South Deshon Road. The target fled into Uh-Huh Soul Food, a restaurant in the plaza, with the machete maniac hot on his heels. The attacker then went outside and started hacking at vehicle side mirrors in the parking lot — because apparently property destruction is part of the machete-rampage starter pack.

Robin Billingslea, the owner of Uh-Huh Soul Food, was inside when the chaos…

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