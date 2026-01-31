Don't Fall for the 'Online Anonymity' Trap!
You’re Not Anonymous: Defamation, Digital Footprints, and the Keyboard Illusion
(Anonymous) - There is a persistent myth on the internet that if you hide behind a username, a burner email, or a private account, you are untouchable. That myth has cost a lot of people a lot of money.
Let us clear something up plainly. Defamation of character is not protected speech and anonymity does not shield you from accountability.
What Defamation Actually Is
Defamation occurs when someone
Makes a false statement presented as fact
About a real, identifiable person or entity
Publishes it to others
Causes reputational or financial harm
Online posts, comments, direct messages, reposts, and even private messages that get shared can all qualify. Screenshots are evidence. Metadata exists. Platforms log more than you think.
And no, adding the word “allegedly,” emojis, or sarcasm does not magically absolve liability if the intent and impact are clear.
But I Am Anonymous
No, you are temporarily unidentified.
Courts routinely authorize…