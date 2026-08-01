Am I Being Propagandized?

(If you can hear a radio, turn on a TV, or click a mouse, you invariably ARE. - DD)

(Insurrection Barbie) - Just some helpful things to remember so that you do not fall into the trap of information that is malign.

I ask myself this question every single day before I analyze content because we live in an age of information warfare and we should protect our hearts, minds and often times blood pressure.

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable… think about these things.” — Philippians 4:8

Despite my best efforts, I still get it wrong sometimes and I have to course-correct. Luckily, I am privileged enough to have a very solid support system of brilliant people to bounce ideas off of. I am also a strange person who genuinely enjoys researching things, solving puzzles, and spending an unreasonable amount of time tracing claims back to their origins. Most people do not have the time or the desire to spends hours researching stories and biases of their tellers. But there are some relatively simple…

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