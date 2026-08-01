Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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DAVID SWEATT's avatar
DAVID SWEATT
4m

HAVE TO BE REALLY. CAREFUL NOT TO FALL FOR LESSER VOICES!

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mobius wolf's avatar
mobius wolf
1h

"Am I Being Propagandized?"

constantly

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