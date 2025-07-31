Fear, Corruption, and the Coming Collapse of the American System

An interesting discussion with Doug Casey and Matt Smith:

Lots happening these days. I’d love to get your take on—I think starting with the Epstein case. Case closed, apparently. What do you think? What’s going on?

Doug Casey: Well, where to start on this thing? It’s so ultra disappointing, so embarrassing, and so serious that it’s hard to figure out where to begin. But it’s been obvious to me, from watching these things, that this could only end very, very badly. And it’s shameful the way Bongino and Patel—who made a point of saying how honest they were and how they were going to reform things—have just backed off and said there’s nothing there.

And then this woman—Bondi. That was equally inexplicable. She says she’s got all this stuff on her desk, ready to go, and it turns out she doesn’t have it after all. There’s clearly corruption here. It’s very bad.

And it occurred to me how similar this might be to the famous Dreyfus case in France, around the turn of the 20th century. I became, to use a French phrase, a cause célèbre, and overturned the government. This has got the potential to do the same thing.

Matt Smith: One of the things I was thinking about with the whole thing is: what does it take to make these people, who have impeached themselves publicly recently by making claims about evidence that existed—and who have been champions for this cause, for transparency around this for so long—but again, some of these people have now publicly impeached themselves, like Pam Bondi and others, to make this kind of U-turn?

It is such a drastic U-turn, it implies something really scary to me. Because I don’t think you do this for self-gain. I don’t think you can be bribed into destroying yourself like this. I think fear is the only thing that could possibly motivate someone to do this.

So there is something they’ve been exposed to that is so scary to them that they are willing to destroy their whole sense of identity—their reputation—over it. Fear is…

