There Is No “Best Handgun for Women”

(Mrs. Drudge enjoys proficiency with a wide variety of firearms from ARs to shotguns as well as many handgun platforms. Coincidentally, we rarely if ever have fights. To paraphrase Heinlein, ‘A heavily armed household is a polite household.’ - DD)

(Jake Martin, Modern Exodus) - There’s no such thing as a “best handgun for women.”

People are individuals. They have different hand sizes, strengths, skill levels, preferences, and comfort zones. Gender alone doesn’t determine what someone can or cannot shoot effectively.

For years, the default advice has been:

“Just get her a revolver.”

Honestly, that mindset is outdated — and in some cases, dangerous.

Far too often, a woman walks into a gun shop with little experience and immediately gets steered toward a lightweight revolver or some tiny pink pistol because somebody assumes she can’t handle anything else. The intention may not be malicious, but the result is often a firearm that is harder to shoot accurately, slower to reload, and less effective under stress.

The truth is simple: capability comes from training.

Most women — just like most men — are fully capable of…

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