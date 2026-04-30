10 Essential Barter Items for When the Grid Goes Dark

(Madge Waggy) - Imagine waking up one morning and everything is… silent.

No hum of electricity. No glowing screens. No running water. No way to pay, no way to call for help, no way to rely on the systems that quietly hold modern life together.

At first, people would assume it’s temporary. A few hours. Maybe a day.

But then the days stretch on.

Gas stations stop working. Grocery store shelves empty within hours. ATMs become useless boxes. Law enforcement is stretched thin. Fear begins to spread faster than any virus ever could.

And then comes the shift — the moment when people realize money no longer means anything.

Because in a world without infrastructure, CASH IS JUST PAPER.

That’s when humanity reverts to something far older, far more primal…

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