Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CG Braswell's avatar
CG Braswell
2h

🚩 🚩 🚩

Reply
Share
Richard Hartman's avatar
Richard Hartman
3h

This is not surprising the Democrats in California and done the same thing for years.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture