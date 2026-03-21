Virginia Democrats Pass Gun Control Law With Special Exemption for Themselves

(Big League Politics) - Virginia gun owners are blasting Democrats in the state legislature after lawmakers advanced new gun control legislation that includes a special exemption protecting members of the Virginia General Assembly from the very restrictions they are imposing on the public.

The controversy erupted after critics highlighted language buried in the bill that shields lawmakers from one of the law’s firearm storage requirements.

The legislation restricts how Virginians may leave firearms in unattended vehicles, requiring handguns to be secured in locked containers or otherwise hidden from view. Violations could lead to criminal penalties for ordinary citizens.

But lawmakers quietly inserted language giving themselves a pass.

The bill states:

“The provision of this section shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly who leaves a handgun in an unattended motor vehicle.”

The exemption specifically covers lawmakers parking in designated General Assembly areas near the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond.

Second Amendment advocates say the carve-out reveals exactly what many gun owners have long…

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