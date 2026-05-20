Dragoons of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 at the Prattville Cityfest

(Well done as always compatriots. And Thank You so much for providing a fine example for other camps to follow. - DD)

(Prattville Dragoons) - Members of the Prattville Dragoons SCV Camp 1524 manned a recruitment and camp stores sales booth at the Cityfest on Main Street downtown Prattville on Saturday May 2nd. The canopy was erected with a slight drizzle of rain falling but that soon cleared and it wound up being a beautiful spring day with bright sun and a breeze (which did get at least one canopy almost airborne when the windspeed picked up in the afternoon). Bill Myrick brought the canopy which he gave to the camp for future events along with all the camp stores which he handed off to new Quartermaster Dale Dellegar. Camp Treasurer Dennis, Comms Offc Davis and Commander Waldo were also present to setup the booth for the cityfest opening. They were soon joined by Adjutant Butler and compatriot Darrell Haywood. Sales were brisk for Confederate flags, ballcaps, car tags and shot glasses. We had some outstanding conversations with a few passers-by with whom we discussed the true history of the Confederacy; we also provided a number of camp business cards, SCV pamphlets and educational…

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