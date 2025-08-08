Prattville Dragoons spread Southern hospitality at annual Cityfest

Prattville's annual Cityfest, usually held in May was postponed due to inclement weather and was rescheduled for July and instead of lining Main Street in the downtown area, the field at the Autauga County Fairgrounds was the site for the Cityfest held on Saturday July 19th. Dozens of craft and food vendors braves the extreme heat to offer their products to a greatly diminished number of Cityfest patrons.

Nonetheless the Dragoons of SCV Camp 1524 setup their booth that moring and manned it throughout the day til after 3pm. Dragoons present included Quartermaster Myrick who brought the canopy and all the camp stores and stayed the entire day, Brigade Commander Waldo, Treasurer Dennis (who also stayed all day), Color Sgt Leverette, Adjutant Butler and compatriot Schwartz. A few items out of the camp stores including 3x5ft flags and ballcaps and Confederate shot glasses were sold and a number of mini-Battle flags and SCV Alabama Division education posters were handed out to passers-by.

A number of patrons stopped by to offer encouragement for the work the camp does in promoting Southern history and one area school teacher inquired about the camp making a presentation with reenactors portraying Confederate soldiers and President Jefferson Davis. While the traffic at this year's edition of Cityfest was…

