Edenton relocates North Carolina Confederate statue after court decision

Edenton’s Confederate monument has been removed and placed in storage for relocation; Mayor High says moving it “preserves and protects” history, not erases it. (Really, You're going to hide it in a park BEHIND the Courthouse. - DD)

The Confederate monument that has stood for decades at the foot of South Broad Street in Edenton is no longer there.

Crews removed the statue Saturday night, just days after a Superior Court judge dissolved a restraining order that had blocked the monument’s relocation since March 2023. The monument, dedicated to "Our Confederate Dead," had been the center of ongoing litigation and weekly protests for years.

13News Now confirmed Sunday that the statue is no longer at its previous location. Town officials said it has been taken down and placed in storage, where it will remain until it is reinstalled at Veterans Memorial Park behind the Chowan County Courthouse, as outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding between the town and the county.

The removal comes amid a wider debate in North Carolina over Confederate monuments, some of which carry highly controversial inscriptions. In nearby Tyrell County, one statue features a dedication reading…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight