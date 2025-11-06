Lawmakers Confront Alien Enrollment in Expensive Public Schools

The notion that “nothing ever happens” is being challenged by Republican lawmaker David Lowe, who floated the possibility that something, in fact, might happen about the issue many people are saying is the elephant in the room.

Illegal aliens (in large numbers) are stealing $16,000 a year for every kid enrolled in Texas public schools!

Finally someone said it:

Lowe later posted,

It is absolutely the time to remove a magnet for illegal immigration in state, that leads to many negatives including increased property taxes AND increased classroom sizes.

Many negatives indeed, Representative Lowe - especially for your wallet.

Data conclusively backs up what many Texans can see with their own two eyes, the “surge” that came over the border after Biden “won” the 2020 election was not exactly the cream of the crop, and their extremely low education levels are now dragging down school performance across Texas.

I have yet to see a single ICE agent, much less of raid of any kind in my travels in Texas. It’s time Texans did something instead of just sitting around hoping Trump will solve all our problems. Illegal aliens should not be able to work or steal public resources in Texas, and it’s time to…

