What the Smith-Mundt Repeal Bill Would Do: HR 5704 ensures taxpayers aren’t targeted by federally funded influence campaigns

Most Americans have probably never heard of the Smith-Mundt Act. But the implications of this little-known law are huge for anyone who cares about government accountability, media integrity, and protecting citizens from manipulation.

Originally passed in 1948, the Smith-Mundt Act (formally the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act) was designed to let the U.S. government communicate with foreign audiences about American policies, culture, and values. The goal was simple: show the world what America stands for. Importantly, the original law included a strict firewall preventing the government from using these programs to influence people living in the United States.

Everything changed in 2013. The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, included in that year’s National Defense Authorization Act, quietly lifted the domestic prohibition, allowing materials originally created for foreign audiences including videos, publications, radio, and even…

