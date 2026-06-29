Enemies of the Republic: It's Time for the #GovernmentSupremacist RINOs to Go!
Senate RINOS Too Busy Scolding Trump To Pass Voter ID Bill
Senate RINOS Too Busy Scolding Trump To Pass Voter ID Bill
(MD Kittle, The Federalist) - It’s too bad Senate RINOs aren’t as passionate about election integrity as they are about tying the hands of the nation’s commander-in-chief.
But here we go again.
On Tuesday, four GOP senators stood with Democrats in voting for a House resolution telling President Donald Trump to remove U.S. military personnel from the war (“ceasefire”) in Iran. The resolution is, like most things in Congress, performative — a symbolic congressional directive that Trump has no obligation to follow. The president effectively told Congress to go pound Iranian sand.
In a Truth Social post late Tuesday, Trump insisted he has “Iran on the ropes.”
“[A]nd the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote, telling the number one sponsor of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the enemy,” he wrote.
And he wasn’t shy about sharing his dissatisfaction with the four “Republicans Losers [who] voted with the Dumocrats.”
“These Senators have just made…