Senate RINOS Too Busy Scolding Trump To Pass Voter ID Bill

(MD Kittle, The Federalist) - It’s too bad Senate RINOs aren’t as passionate about election integrity as they are about tying the hands of the nation’s commander-in-chief.

But here we go again.

On Tuesday, four GOP senators stood with Democrats in voting for a House resolution telling President Donald Trump to remove U.S. military personnel from the war (“ceasefire”) in Iran. The resolution is, like most things in Congress, performative — a symbolic congressional directive that Trump has no obligation to follow. The president effectively told Congress to go pound Iranian sand.

In a Truth Social post late Tuesday, Trump insisted he has “Iran on the ropes.”

“[A]nd the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote, telling the number one sponsor of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the enemy,” he wrote.

And he wasn’t shy about sharing his dissatisfaction with the four “Republicans Losers [who] voted with the Dumocrats.”

“These Senators have just made…

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