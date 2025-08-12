Left Handed Chess: The Commies Are Here! Oh Sorry, Democratic Socialists…

McCarthy Was Right! - DD

Don’t be fooled, and don’t be a fool. Self-proclaimed Socialists, Democratic Socialists, and by definition Communists are one and the same—some are just more honest in their self-identification. They all have one thing in common: looting every nation they touch.

Erich Honecker, the Communist head of East Germany, oversaw a regime in which the Soviet-controlled state accumulated vast wealth. Before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Honecker himself was reportedly among the richest men in the world, with an estimated net worth of $38 billion. These looters of societies and nations first identify their prey, then strip it of its wealth.

The seeds of these perversions predate Karl Marx by over two thousand years, having their collectivist roots in the teachings of Socrates, the writings of Plato, and his sickly-styled utopian “Republic.”

Since the time of the Russian Revolution, when the Bolsheviks took over Russia and expanded outward to create the Soviet Union, international communism has been on the march, destroying everything it touches—both human life and economic vitality. Yes, of course, after MAO murdered 80 million of his own…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight