What a Village in England Just Told Texas

(It just took them 250 years longer than us to realize that tyranny would reach them too. - DD)

(Texian Partisan) - I have said for years that nothing moves a people toward self-government faster than being told, rather than asked, what will happen to the place they live. Not poverty. Not tax rates. The plain experience of a distant authority reordering your home over your objection, and leaving you no one you can vote out to make it stop.

This month a village in England said so out loud, in the oldest words there are.

Piddington sits in Oxfordshire, a few miles from Bicester. About 370 people. They chose the fourth of July, which tells you they knew exactly what they were doing, gathered in the village hall, and voted on whether to declare themselves independent of the United Kingdom. The count was 175 to 7. The chairman of the parish council, a man named Tim McNally, means to take the result all the way to the President of the United States.

You will hear the vote called symbolic. You will hear it called a stunt. That is the sound an authority makes when the people it stopped listening to finally tell it no. But the gesture is the tell. It takes something to stand up in your own village hall, in front of your neighbors, and say out loud that you never agreed to any of this. Most places that feel exactly the same never manage to say it. Piddington said it.

Here is what they…

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