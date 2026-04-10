Enough With the Stolen Land Bullshit!
Does America Sit on “Stolen Land”?
Does America Sit on “Stolen Land”?
(The New American) - The first man who staked out a piece of ground and said “This is mine” was a liar, goes a paraphrase of Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Yet that man also, the philosopher stated, “was the real founder of civil society.”
Rousseau was no fan of our Western civil society, but perhaps that makes his statement even more noteworthy. In addition, with the claim that the United States sits on “stolen land” gaining currency, his assertion raises a question.
Is this yet another woke claim that could move us toward being a very uncivil society?
Addressing this late last month, commentator M.E. Boyd made some interesting points, writing:
At a recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Billie Eilish stated publicly that “no one is illegal on stolen land.” This statement implies that the United States was unlawfully created and, therefore, any national laws regarding the illegal entrance of aliens into the country are invalid. This is a very big issue. If the United States was unlawfully created (different from unfortunately created), a case could be made that the land that now comprises its sovereign borders should revert to the indigenous people then living within those boundaries, or in the alternative, be allowed to be claimed by majorities pouring into its undefended borders — a type of siege.
Really, though, while the “alternative” is implied by cultural devolutionaries, how does it make any sense? How does inviting de facto colonization by Third Worlders, and the attendant societal degradation…
I've got to take issue with the wording used in the title for this post. One of the hallmarks of our great Southern culture is the Traditional culture that is based on Biblical principles. An important part of that is the language we use. We MUST stop using the kind of crude language that was made acceptable by urban "celebrities". We need to set ourselves apart from the crude and profane.
This really came to a head when Trump made an obscenity-laced post on his "truth" social media site. That may be acceptable in his native New York City, but we must reject that here in The South. I have never been more ashamed of America than when I read the words of the man whose words allegedly represent the entire country.
Some will laugh, and some will mock, but words have meaning. They are important. Words tell the world who we are, what we believe, and how we view ourselves. We are better than that. We need to clean up our language and show the world why we cherish our Southern heritage and culture.
It was a matter of industrial revolution progress.
Tee Pee's and Arrows was just not going to stop that.
But there is NO REASON TO FIGHT over that.
There is plenty of perfectly reasonable compromise to be made,
between European Americans and Native Americans.
I PROMISE YOU, that any disagreement about any of that, is being instigated by the hebrew.
They HABITUALLY hide behind somebody and exploit them, to start fights for the hebrews profit.