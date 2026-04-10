Does America Sit on “Stolen Land”?

(The New American) - The first man who staked out a piece of ground and said “This is mine” was a liar, goes a paraphrase of Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Yet that man also, the philosopher stated, “was the real founder of civil society.”

Rousseau was no fan of our Western civil society, but perhaps that makes his statement even more noteworthy. In addition, with the claim that the United States sits on “stolen land” gaining currency, his assertion raises a question.

Is this yet another woke claim that could move us toward being a very uncivil society?

Addressing this late last month, commentator M.E. Boyd made some interesting points, writing:

At a recent Grammy Awards ceremony, Billie Eilish stated publicly that “no one is illegal on stolen land.” This statement implies that the United States was unlawfully created and, therefore, any national laws regarding the illegal entrance of aliens into the country are invalid. This is a very big issue. If the United States was unlawfully created (different from unfortunately created), a case could be made that the land that now comprises its sovereign borders should revert to the indigenous people then living within those boundaries, or in the alternative, be allowed to be claimed by majorities pouring into its undefended borders — a type of siege.

Really, though, while the “alternative” is implied by cultural devolutionaries, how does it make any sense? How does inviting de facto colonization by Third Worlders, and the attendant societal degradation…

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