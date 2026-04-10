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Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Stephen Clay McGehee's avatar
Stephen Clay McGehee
8h

I've got to take issue with the wording used in the title for this post. One of the hallmarks of our great Southern culture is the Traditional culture that is based on Biblical principles. An important part of that is the language we use. We MUST stop using the kind of crude language that was made acceptable by urban "celebrities". We need to set ourselves apart from the crude and profane.

This really came to a head when Trump made an obscenity-laced post on his "truth" social media site. That may be acceptable in his native New York City, but we must reject that here in The South. I have never been more ashamed of America than when I read the words of the man whose words allegedly represent the entire country.

Some will laugh, and some will mock, but words have meaning. They are important. Words tell the world who we are, what we believe, and how we view ourselves. We are better than that. We need to clean up our language and show the world why we cherish our Southern heritage and culture.

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1 reply by Dixie Drudge
Fredd88's avatar
Fredd88
5h

It was a matter of industrial revolution progress.

Tee Pee's and Arrows was just not going to stop that.

But there is NO REASON TO FIGHT over that.

There is plenty of perfectly reasonable compromise to be made,

between European Americans and Native Americans.

I PROMISE YOU, that any disagreement about any of that, is being instigated by the hebrew.

They HABITUALLY hide behind somebody and exploit them, to start fights for the hebrews profit.

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